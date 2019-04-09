Montenegro appoints its new Chargé d'affaires in Azerbaijan

9 April 2019 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

Head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade met with the newly appointed Chargé d'affaires of Montenegro Željko Radulović, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani ministry.

At the meeting Mirzazade wished every success to Radulović during his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan.

Noting that the diplomatic representation of Montenegro has started to operate in Azerbaijan, Željko Radulović stated that he will spare no efforts for the development of cooperation between the two counties. In this regard, he presented the letter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro to Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade on opening the diplomatic representation of Montenegro in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting the sides discussed development perspectives of relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

