Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes activities of Joint Center to contribute to increasing effectiveness of control over ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry welcomes the signing of the Memorandum on the establishment of the Joint Russian-Turkish Center for control over the ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on November 11, 2020, based on the Joint Statement signed by the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia and the president of the Russian Federation on November 10, 2020, Trend reports.

“We are pleased to note that the Joint Working Group will be established in a short time in connection with the formation and functioning of the Joint Center, to be located in the territory of Azerbaijan and carrying out control over the ceasefire regime and the cessation of all hostilities,” the ministry said.

“We believe that the activities of the Joint Center will contribute to increasing the effectiveness of control over the ceasefire and thus ensuring peace and security in the region,” the ministry said.