Azerbaijani president visits Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha (UPDATE)
details added (first version posted on 13:09)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have visited Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha.
The president and the first lady were informed of the restoration work being done at the mosque.
The restoration work is carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation here. Built in 1768-1769, the mosque also became victim of Armenian vandalism during the occupation.
