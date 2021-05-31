Azerbaijan intercepts, lands Armenian Armed Forces’ UAV (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have intercepted and landed a 'Griffon-12' UAV of the Armenian Armed Forces, on the Kalbajar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
