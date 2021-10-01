Azerbaijan takes measures to bring foreign companies to justice for illegal activity in Karabakh during occupation - Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Operational and investigative measures are being taken to bring to justice foreign companies engaged in illegal business in Karabakh during the occupation, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev said in an article published in the “Azerbaijan” newspaper, Trend reports.

According to the article, the prosecutor's office, in coordination with other structures, is working to establish the damage caused as a result of Armenian vandalism to settlements, historical, religious, and cultural monuments, other property and by appeal to international courts.

“Investigative and operational measures also continue in criminal cases related to the facts of illegal entrepreneurship of specific foreign companies in the liberated territories, which led to a gross violation of the rules for the protection and exploitation of subsoil, as well as to prosecute, within the framework of international law, all those responsible for the illegal settlement of the ancestral Azerbaijani lands,” Aliyev says.