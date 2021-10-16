During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.16
By Orkhan Nabiyev – Trend:
During the previous occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia left vast Azerbaijani territories without water, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev stated in the publication on Twitter, Trend reports.
"Upon instruction of President Ilham Aliyev with the diplomatic corps we are making the 7th visit since 10th November 2020 to liberated lands of Azerbaijan. This time our destination is Sugovushan and Talish. By occupying Sugovushan Armenia deprived vast lands of water,” the publication says.
