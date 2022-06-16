US committed to working with Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia - Assistant Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The US, the Joe Biden administration is committed to working with Azerbaijan, Armenia and also with Georgia to see how we can help encourage both peace and regional integration, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said during a briefing on June 16, Trend reports.

“It is my first visit to Azerbaijan. In terms of the substance of my visit, this is the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the US and Azerbaijan. So, it is a wonderful moment to come and celebrate what we have done over these 30 years," Donfried said.

"I would say that there is no greater supporter of independence and democracy here in Azerbaijan than the US. We work together on economy, energy, security and we focus on human rights. I do believe that there is a unique moment right now, there is positive momentum for peace in the South Caucasus,” she said.