Azerbaijani Parliament's statement on French Senate's resolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A statement on the anti-Azerbaijani resolution of France's Senate was adopted during today's session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The statement declares that the resolution passed by the French Senate violates France's bilateral obligations to Azerbaijan.

It is stated that respect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan comes from both bilateral and multilateral obligations of the French government.

According to the statement, the resolution demonstrates France's clear support for Armenia.