Azerbaijan's Parliament addresses government on French Senate's resolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has addressed Azerbaijan's government regarding the resolution accepted by the Senate of France, Trend reports.

In the statement accepted by the Parliament on November 16 in accordance with the resolution, Milli Majlis, considering the ongoing anti-Azerbaijani activity of France, addressed the government of Azerbaijan, calling on it to take the following measures:

- not to allow France to participate in initiatives and events related to Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization, as well as not to hold any discussions with French officials on the subject until the French government provides unilateral guarantees;

- to freeze any assets of French officers discovered in Azerbaijan;

- to prohibit French companies from participating in any projects where Azerbaijan's state orders are carried out;

- to review the energy sector collaboration with French companies;

- to examine Azerbaijan's and France's existing political and economic ties;

- to raise the questions France's crimes (political, war, and against humanity) as a chairman of Non-Aligned Movement within the international organization;

- to raise the issue of Islamophobic policy of France within the Organization of Islamic cooperation;

- to raise the issue of Islamophobic policy of France within the organizations of Turkic countries.