Azerbaijan's ANAMA releases weekly data on de-mining activities in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on mine-clearing activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the agency, 5 anti-tank mines and 62 unexploded ordnance were found and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavend, Lacin and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process on January 23-28, 2023.

A total area of 467 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance as of yet, the agency added.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.