Memorandum between Azerbaijan and Finland on cooperation in field of statistics approved (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:18)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Statistics Finland on cooperation in statistics”, Trend reports.

The mentioned was signed on August 5, 2022 in Baku and December 12 in Helsinki.

According to the decree, after the Memorandum of Understanding came into force, the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan will notify the Government of Finland on the completion of domestic procedures required for the memorandum's entering into force.