Assurance President Ilham Aliyev gave on availability of gas provides needed stability for market - President Klaus Iohannis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The assurance given by Azerbaijan, personally by President Ilham Aliyev, on the availability of Caspian gas for the European market, have provided much-needed stability and predictability at a very stressful juncture for the markets, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Ministerial Meeting of the first Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"The conclusion of the Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the field of Energy signed by the European Union and Azerbaijan in July 2022 opens the way for further cementing the role of the Southern Corridor as an essential component of the EU’s diversification strategy.

Since the very beginning, Romania has recognized the important contribution that Azerbaijan and the Southern Gas Corridor bring to fulfilling Europe’s energy needs.

Romania has pledged its continuous commitment to be part of the efforts aimed at developing and expanding the Corridor towards new markets in Central and South-East Europe. And we remain highly interested in accessing additional volumes of Caspian gas to cover our own growing national consumption," President of Romania said.