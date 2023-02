BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Vietnamese companies are also expected to participate in reconstruction projects on Azerbaijan's liberated lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Dang Minh Khoi on February 7, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev invited these companies to partake in restoration and construction activities.

Will be updated