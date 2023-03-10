Azerbaijan plans to build several villages in Gubadli, Zangilan in 2023

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, March 10. It is planned to build several villages in Azerbaijan's Gubadli and Zangilan in 2023, Special Representative of the President in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli districts Vahid Hajiyev said Trend reports.

He made the remark at the meeting of the working group on the issues of energy supply of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

According to him, the priority tasks in these territories are the construction of social infrastructure, in particular.

"I am referring to the schools, hospital, and roads," said Hajiyev.

He went on by saying that the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway has been completed by 38 percent, the Zangilan airport has been commissioned, and the construction of other highways continues.

Moreover, according to him, negotiations are underway on the construction of the substations with a capacity of 240 MW in Jabrayil.

"A number of other small hydroelectric power plants have been built and repaired," Hajiyev said.

He noted that 420 people (86 families) already live in Zangilan, and steps for further resettlement are being taken.

In February 2023, it was noted that the design of villages in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil and Gubadli districts has begun. The construction work will take at least a year and a half. In general, construction work on these territories and the resettlement of residents will be carried out within the framework of the State Program for 2022-2026. During this period, it is planned to relocate thousands of people to these areas.