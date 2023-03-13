Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly de-mining activities on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities on the country's liberated lands, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the ANAMA, 11 anti-personnel landmines, 37 anti-tank mines, and 328 unexploded ordnances were found and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Lacin, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from March 6 through March 11, 2023.

A total area of 754 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA added.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

As part of the de-mining process from January 1 through January 30, 2023, as many as 61 anti-personnel, 157 anti-tank landmines, as well as 523 unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

In 2022, ANAMA has cleared over 8,780 anti-personnel, 4,133 anti-tank landmines, as well as 14,950 unexploded ordnances from 41,915 hectares of land.