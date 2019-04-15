UN, EU launching new project in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

15 April 2019 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The UN and the EU are launching EU4Climate, a regional project to combat climate change in Azerbaijan, Simona Gatti, minister-counselor of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said at the presentation of the project in Baku, Trend reports.

The project will be financed by the UN and the EU.

Gatti noted that the EU is cooperating with Azerbaijan to combat climate change.

This project will help implement in Azerbaijan the measures reflected in the Paris Agreement, as well as support the improvement of legislation in this direction, she said.

The project is planned to be implemented in the Eastern Partnership countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia.

The EU4Climate project is being implemented to help the Eastern Partnership countries to combat climate change, prepare a strategy for the development of preventive measures in this area, as well as to help integrate climate change issues into the main policy of states.

The project will be implemented until 2022 in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia.

