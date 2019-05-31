Azerbaijani artillery fires Msta-S howitzers (PHOTO / VIDEO)

31 May 2019 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

One of the units of the missile and artillery troops of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the frontal zone conducted live firing of Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Full-size targets imitating military equipment and engineering fortifications of a conditional enemy, installed at different distances, were destroyed during the shooting.

During the conditional combat, the crews also practiced positions and getting target coordinates during conditional combat.

