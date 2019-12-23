Azerbaijan Press Council talks complaints from journalists over municipal elections

23 December 2019 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

From 08:00 to 12:00 (GMT +4), the Azerbaijan Press Council didn’t receive appeals from journalists covering the municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 23 with reference to the Press Council.

On Dec. 23, from 08:00 to 19:00, phone numbers of the Azerbaijan Press Council (012) 441 35 30 and (050) 206 96 02 operate as hotline.

The board members of the Azerbaijan Press Council are getting acquainted with conditions created for journalists at polling stations in Baku and various regions of the country. In this regard, no shortcomings have been recorded.

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on Dec. 23.

From 08:00 (GMT +4), polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies.

The voting is taking place at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections are monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared day-off in Azerbaijan.

