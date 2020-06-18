Azerbaijan reveals 338 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 338 new COVID-19 cases, 117 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on June 18 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 11,329 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 6,192 have recovered, 139 people have died. Currently, 4,998 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past period, 403,499 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.