Measures to organize education in liberated territories ranking high - Deputy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

The state of the relevant infrastructure should be assessed, ecological and cultural heritage samples in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan analyzed, as well as plans to organize educational activities in the field of education prepared, and other measures should be taken, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov said, Trend reports on Dec.29.

According to Gurbanov, as a result of the Armenian aggression in these territories, along with residential buildings, educational, industrial, agricultural facilities, hundreds of cultural institutions were destroyed and plundered.

The facilities include 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million books, 808 Palaces of culture, clubs and houses of culture, 85 music schools and painting schools, 22 museums and museum branches, in which there were more than 100,000 exhibits, 4 art galleries, 4 theater institutions, 2 concert institutions, 8 parks of culture and recreation, over 700 historical and cultural monuments.

The deputy minister added that currently, the most important task is the restoration of the liberated territories, and measures to organize the education sector are of particular importance.

The territories had been liberated as a result of Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War (from Sept.27 through early Nov. 2020).