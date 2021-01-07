Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency suspends import of some products from several countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

The World Organization for Animal Health (International Epizootic Bureau - IEB) has disseminated the information on the detection of a highly pathogenic disease "bird flu" in the Kakhovsky district of the Kherson region of Ukraine and the Chungcheongnam-do province of the Republic of Korea, as well as the disease "Bluetang" (catarrhal fever of sheep) in Blagoevgrad region of Bulgaria, the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency told Trend on Jan. 7.

Taking into account the official information of the International Epizootic Bureau dated December 30, 2020, and January 4, 2021, the Agency decided to temporarily restrict the import of all types of live small cattle and livestock into Azerbaijan, as well as their genetic material from Blagoevgrad region of Bulgaria, as well as live poultry and poultry products from the entire territory of the Republic of Korea and the Kherson region of Ukraine.

A corresponding appeal was sent to the State Customs Committee to strengthen control measures regarding the adoption of appropriate actions in connection with arriving vehicles, as well as vehicles passing through Azerbaijan from Ukraine, Korea, and Bulgaria.