Baku Higher Oil School donates to “YASHAT” Fund
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12
Trend:
Employees of Baku Higher Oil School have donated 10% of their salaries for December 2020 to the “YAŞAT” Fund.
A total of 20,697 manats were transferred to the Fund.
Recall that in October 2020, employees of Baku Higher Oil School made donations to the Armed Forces Relief Fund from their monthly salary to support the army in liberating our lands from enemy occupation.
Note that the “YASHAT” Fund was established by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev in order to support the war-wounded and families of martyrs who protected the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
