NEQSOL Holding wins second international award for Succession Readiness Program

NEQSOL Holding has received a Gold Stevie® Award in the category of Succession and Career Management for its Succession Readiness Program (SRP). The program creates valuable, constructive career development opportunities for NEQSOL Holding management team by sustaining high performance to ensure that the holding has the critical talent required to achieve its strategic ambitions.

The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers are an international business awards that recognise the world’s best places to work for. The Succession and Career Management category honours workplace strategies and approaches to managing career succession of an organisation’s leadership, and key talents.

This is the second international award that NEQSOL Holding has won for its SRP program in the recent weeks. The SRP program was credited by judges for its high satisfaction and success rate across the holding. NEQSOL Holding was also praised for successfully integrating the program across different business functions and geographies.

Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer of NEQSOL Holding, said:

“We are thrilled to have received further recognition of our Succession Readiness Program from such a reputable international organisation. As we continue to grow and expand, we are committed to developing a cohort of strong, collaborative, and conscientious leaders who can support our holding’s development. Human Capital is our greatest asset, and we continually go above and beyond to ensure our team feels supported and empowered by strong leadership. It is great for this to be recognised with a coveted international prize.”

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the UAE and more. The holding has a professional team of more than 10,000 employees.

The majority of the companies within the group have been active in their respective fields of operation for more than two decades. The holding brings these companies together to build a multifaceted and multi-industry business portfolio that ultimately helps strengthen strategic management and synergies between the companies. NEQSOL Holding plans to expand its business activities by entering both new geographies and business areas.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honouring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, Stevie® recognizes outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.