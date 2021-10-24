Azerbaijan confirms 2,036 more COVID-19 cases, 1,045 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,036 new COVID-19 cases, 1,045 patients have recovered, and 25 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 516,325 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 484,604 of them have recovered, and 6,894 people have died. Currently, 24,827 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,325 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,108,298 tests have been conducted so far.