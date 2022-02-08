Azerbaijan names deadline for paying financial aid to pensioners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

The first payment of financial assistance to pensioners will be made in Azerbaijan along with pensions for February, the State Social Protection Fund’s Chairman Himalay Mamishov said, Trend reports.

According to Mamishov, financial assistance in the amount of 200 manat ($117) will be paid to pensioners in equal installments once a quarter.

He also noted that the first payment will be made this week according to the schedule, along with new allowances.

"Payments for the next quarter will be made in the first month of each quarter," added the chairman.

On February 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on additional measures in the field of social protection of pensioners.

According to the order, pensioners getting pension assigned before January 1, 2022 (except for pensioners receiving bonuses for seniority) will be provided with financial assistance in the amount of 200 manat in 2022 (in equal installments once a quarter).