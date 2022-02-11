Azerbaijani engineers also engaged in Turkish BAYKAR - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Turkish Baykar is a branded company that is one of the three world leaders in the military industry, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi told Trend.

According to him, the company employs more than 3,000 engineers from all over the world, including Azerbaijanis.

Speaking about TEKNOFEST, he noted that this event serves to create conditions for new ideas to arise. From this point of view, Baykar Technology's desire to invest in new projects in Azerbaijan will also contribute to the development of technologies.

"This will promote the interest of youth in technology, and the further development of this area in Azerbaijan. It is known that Seljuk Bayraktar and his team will arrive in Baku to thoroughly discuss these issues. Cooperation with universities is expected to be established first. In the near future, we will learn the details of these issues from Seljuk Bayraktar," Bagchi added.

The upcoming festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

