Azerbaijani judoka reaches finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 15. Azerbaijani judoka Balabay Aghayev reaches the finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Aghayev defeated his rival from Turkmenistan.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.