Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares annual statistics on de-mining activities in liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has presented monthly and annual statistical data on de-mining operations carried out in the liberated territories, Trend reports.

Some 146 anti-personnel and 405 anti-tank landmines, as well as 1,305 unexploded ordnances were detected and neutralized in the liberated territories, as part of the de-mining process from December 1 through December 30, 2022. Cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances 2,263.07 hectares of land.

In addition, from January through December 2022, the demining operations resulted in clearance of 8,780 anti-personnel and 4,133 anti-tank landmines, as well as 14,950 unexploded ordnances. About 41,915 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.