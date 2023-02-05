I hope Karabakh will soon be reunited with its native residents - traveler from Wales

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, February 5. I hope that Karabakh will soon be reunited with its native residents, traveler from Wales, Amanda Davis told Trend.

"Along with the destruction, I witnessed large-scale restoration and construction works carried out in Karabakh. On the one hand, I saw the destruction caused during the occupation and, on the other hand, the revival of its own lands by Azerbaijan. Despite the destruction, the nature of Karabakh is fascinating. I hope that Karabakh will soon be reunited with its native residents," she said.

On February 4, 2023, the sixth trip of the international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation took place.

The delegation includes influential people represented in the tourist elite of 12 countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, as well as Russia.

During the trip, the travelers will also get acquainted with the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation, with the restoration work in the liberated territories, as well as with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region.