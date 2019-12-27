Volume of cashless payments increases in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

The volume of cashless payments through POS-terminals increased by 18 percent in Azerbaijan from January through November 2019 compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Deputy Tax Minister Sahib Alakbarov.

Alakbarov made this statement at the press-conference held in Baku on Dec. 27.

The deputy tax minister stressed that presently, there are 67,000 POS-terminals in the country.

“Enlightening measures have been taken in this sphere in connection with cashless payments for more than 10 years,” Alakbarov added.

“The number of incoming tourists in Azerbaijan is growing, which, in turn, increases the importance of the aforementioned sphere,” noted the deputy tax minister.

