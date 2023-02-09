Azerbaijani Ombudsmen proposes tax benefits for female entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The development of female entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is very important from the point of view of increasing the economic and social influence of women, and eliminating gender inequality in a number of cases, said Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva at the opening of the International Forum of Women's Social Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

She stated that in order to increase women's knowledge and skills, as well as their economic activity, it would be prudent to provide financial and organizational support to women entrepreneurs, as well as tax exemption for private social services, rehabilitation centers, and other relevant fields of activity for a set period of time.

"Based on the appeals to the Ombudsman on solving the problems of women engaged in entrepreneurship and expanding their economic opportunities, we strive to overcome the difficulties they face by sending relevant requests to the competent authorities, as well as conducting educational work in this area," she said.

The International Women's Forum on Social Entrepreneurship is being held in Baku on February 8-9. Its organizers are MediaOst Events und Kommunikation GmbH, the Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan, and the Center for International Development of Social and Women Entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, according to Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov, the share of women entrepreneurs among private entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan has reached 22 percent.