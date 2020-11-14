Georgia reveals volume of assets of non-financial corporations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The assets of non-financial corporations amounted to 80.2 billion lari ($24.9 billion) at the end of 2019 in Georgia, in which 5.9 percent was in foreign currency, Trend reports citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

The volume of financial assets from total assets is 16 billion lari ($4.9 billion).

At the end of 2019, the value of securities of non-financial corporations amounted to 2.6 billion lari ($809.7 million).

In 2019, the volume of short-term assets from the total number of financial assets was 2.8 billion lari ($872 million), and the liquidity percentage – 36.6. At the end of 2019, Liabilities of non-financial corporations amounted to 41.5 billion lari ($12.9 billion) (from here, short-term liabilities amounted to 10.5 billion lari ($3.2 billion)).

Liabilities in foreign currency from total liabilities amounted to 1.3 billion lari ($404.8 million).

At the end of 2019, from total debt to non-residents (Foreign Debt) amounted to 7.9 billion lari ($2.4 billion). The value of financial derivatives was 29.2 million lari ($9.09 million), and the volume of capital and reserves by the end of 2019 amounted to 38.7 billion lari ($12.05 billion).

In 2019, expenditures on debt service (it is meant to pay debt obligations as a loan and interest tax) amounted to 7.1 billion lari ($2.2 billion). From here debt service only by the interest rate - 1.12 billion lari ($348.8 million), debt service provided by loans from individuals – 71.9 million lari ($22.3 million) and debt service provided by other non-financial corporations – 309.7 million lari ($96.4 million).

