Turkmenistan, China to resume regular contacts between foreign ministries

Turkmenistan and China have discussed the resumption of regular contacts between the foreign ministries, as well as holding meetings of relevant structures of the two countries, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and newly appointed Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng.

The parties noted the need to organize contacts at the highest level, both in the format of bilateral visits and within the framework of multilateral structures.

The sides praised positive experience of cooperation and the importance of mutual support of international efforts and initiatives within regional and international platforms, particularly in the framework of the UN.

The importance of further development and strengthening of relations between Turkmenistan and China was emphasized.

The sides discussed issues of strengthening relations between the two countries, including the comprehensive expansion of bilateral political, economic and cultural cooperation.

As reported, a new field in Bagtyyarlyk contractual PSA territory is being put into operation in the country. The exploration and development of this field are carried out by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

CNPC signed the Bagtyyarlyk Production Sharing Agreement with Turkmenistan in 2007 and began to purchase natural fuel in Central Asia since 2009, after the launch of a gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China through the territories of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

