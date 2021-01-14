Interest of non-resident investors in securities issued by Georgia up

Business 14 January 2021 14:43 (UTC+04:00)
Interest of non-resident investors in securities issued by Georgia up
Turkmen market - promising for dev’t of Russia's agricultural products supplies
Turkmen market - promising for dev’t of Russia's agricultural products supplies
Russia, Turkmenistan increase mutual trade of agricultural products – Ministry
Russia, Turkmenistan increase mutual trade of agricultural products – Ministry
Opening of all communications in S.Caucasus may boost trade turnover - Russian expert
Opening of all communications in S.Caucasus may boost trade turnover - Russian expert
Latest
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 14:55
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 14 Society 14:45
Growth of Azerbaijan's economy may accelerate - Renaissance Capital Finance 14:44
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan ups agricultural production in 2020 Business 14:43
Interest of non-resident investors in securities issued by Georgia up Business 14:43
Georgian Airways plans to develop cargo direction Transport 14:43
Certain loans to be issued in agricultural sector of Iran's Qazvin Province Finance 14:42
Uzbekistan talks implementation of current projects in fuel and energy sector Oil&Gas 14:42
Turkey to continue activity to ensure ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh - FM Politics 14:32
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's revenues from communication services increase ICT 14:22
Pakistani president reaffirms country's support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 14:19
Turkmen-Turkish bank opens tender for services Tenders 14:17
France's Le Maire says 6% growth target for 2021 not out reach Europe 14:13
Number of construction enterprises re-established in 2020 in Uzbekistan revealed Construction 14:13
New thermal power plant to be launched in Iran's Kerman Province Oil&Gas 14:05
Amount of foreign currency sold to Azerbaijani banks disclosed Finance 14:01
A-Level Education Group announces partnership with one of Australia's top educational institutions, Torrens University (PHOTO) Other News 14:00
Azerbaijan ranking among TOP-5 happiest countries, while Armenia - among unhappiest - poll Society 13:52
Another suspension of flights of Belarusian airline to Turkmenistan announced Transport 13:51
Azerbaijan records decline in 2020 cargo, passenger traffics Transport 13:51
Iran’s NIORDC declares data on refinery operations Oil&Gas 13:42
Turkish Tekfen talks construction of new building of Azerbaijan's Central Bank Construction 13:41
Gold price down in Azerbaijan Finance 13:40
International fiber-optic communication lines from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan to serve as key informational bridge (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 13:38
Uzbekistan plans to attract foreign experts for transformation of automotive industry Transport 13:32
Outbreak of Karabakh conflict made clear risks inherent when conflicts remain unresolved - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:32
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank plans to update daily money market indicators Finance 13:24
LADA car sales down in Uzbekistan in 2020 Transport 13:22
Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan up Finance 13:19
GDP of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan shows rise in 2020 Finance 13:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan releases cargo transportation data for 2020 Transport 13:17
Aqina-Andkhoy railway line of Afghanistan was put into operation with Turkmen assistance Turkmenistan 13:17
How many people received Azerbaijani citizenship in 2020? Society 13:17
Indian Cabinet approves Procurement of 83 Light Combat Aircrafts (LCA) ‘Tejas’ Other News 13:13
Grand commissioning of the power transmission line along Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Sheberghan (Afghanistan) route Turkmenistan 13:12
Azerbaijan allows residence of migrants with expired IDs Society 13:05
Presidents of Turkmenistan, Afghanistan take part in commissioning of joint infrastructures (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 13:05
External merchandise trade down in Georgia Business 12:51
Georgia reports 1,357 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:50
Turkmenistan's State Development Bank opens tender for audit Tenders 12:49
U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures US 12:47
Turkmen market - promising for dev’t of Russia's agricultural products supplies Business 12:42
Azerbaijan patents volcanic mud-based mineral fertilizer Society 12:42
Uzbekistan's Bukhara oil refinery produces record volume of motor gasoline Oil&Gas 12:39
Azerbaijan's SOCAR to apply standards of American Petroleum Institute (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 12:38
Azerbaijan opens criminal case on death of serviceman in Shusha Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:34
Baku Higher Oil School hosts interuniversity championship of International Competition Petrobowl (PHOTO) Society 12:29
Drilling operations start at oil field managed by Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 12:04
Georgia sees decrease in export of mineral and aerated waters Business 11:57
Russia, Turkmenistan increase mutual trade of agricultural products – Ministry Business 11:53
Renault hikes cost savings goal, eyes margin growth Europe 11:48
Amnesty International documents strikes by Armenia on Azerbaijani civilian towns, villages during 44-day war Politics 11:47
Azerbaijani FM meets Pakistani FWO's Director General (PHOTO) Politics 11:44
Kazakhstan slightly downs export of locally-made goods to Romania Business 11:35
Kazakhstan's 2020 agriculture output increases country-wide Business 11:31
Number of industrial, infrastructure facilities to be commissioned in Turkmenistan Construction 11:31
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Finance 11:28
Kazakhstan's Parliament of seventh convocation to hold first meeting Kazakhstan 11:21
LNG imports down almost in all major EU importer countries Oil&Gas 11:21
Uzbekistan talks investment priorities for 2021 Business 11:19
Bulldozer in Azerbaijan's Tartar hits anti-tank mine, driver injured Society 11:18
Number of foreign companies eye investing in Uzbekistan’s machine-building industry Transport 11:16
P&O Maritime Logistics names priorities in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas projects Oil&Gas 11:05
P&O Maritime Logistics details on work at Shah Deniz, Absheron, Karabagh fields Oil&Gas 11:02
Kazakhstan discloses measures to support oil & gas industry in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:00
Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent to participate in India’s Republic Day parade Other News 10:53
Gas output in Europe falls below 2015-2019 range Oil&Gas 10:50
Main reasons of reducing assets of Kazakhstan's National Fund disclosed Finance 10:50
How will diplomatic reunion of GCC affect gas markets? Oil&Gas 10:45
NSA Doval In Kabul, Ghani Stresses ‘Joint Endeavours With U.S. And NATO Against Terror’ Other News 10:44
DRDO develops India's first indigenous machine pistol ASMI Other News 10:43
Kazakhstan sees decrease in transportation volume via pipelines in 2020 Business 10:41
Decarbonising natural gas to become strategic priority for gas industry Oil&Gas 10:38
Iranian currency rates for January 14 Finance 10:34
Turkmenistan invites India to join investment fund to boost private sector dev't Business 10:21
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan.14 Finance 10:20
PayPal becomes first foreign firm in China with full ownership of payments business US 10:16
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy spares via tender Tenders 10:16
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 14 Uzbekistan 10:15
Azerbaijan shows liberated Garvend village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:15
Uzbekistan eyes increasing share of renewables in electricity production Oil&Gas 10:08
State Property Service under Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy to hold new privatization auction Business 09:48
Oil prices dip on virus worries; U.S. stock draw, China data check losses Oil&Gas 09:41
Azerbaijan's victory on battlefield continues in diplomacy - MP Politics 09:13
Turkish Airlines awarded Diamond Standard status Transport 09:05
Azerbaijan increases agricultural production volume in 2020 Business 08:57
Portugal announces new nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 Europe 08:45
COVID-19, Georgian parliamentary elections among key issues of new Human Rights Watch report Georgia 08:23
Coop. between Iranian, French museums to be strengthened Society 08:15
Sudan accuses Ethiopia of encroaching territories, violating border deals Other News 07:51
Turkmenistan introduces digitalization in cargo transportation system ICT 07:10
Jordan cancels Friday curfews, allows reopening of schools Arab World 06:38
EU court opinion endorses local authority's competency to file cases against big-techs Europe 05:46
Uzbekistan introduces electronic waybill to simplify procedures for drawing up carriage contract Transport 05:01
Canada's industrial price index rises in December Economy 04:19
UK records highest daily death toll since start of COVID-19 Europe 03:28
Fitch keeps A+ for Israel with stable outlook despite COVID-19 crisis Finance 02:34
Majority of House votes to impeach Trump after U.S. Capitol siege US 01:43
Israel's currency hits highest rate against USD since April 1996 Finance 01:38
Indonesian president receives 1st Chinese COVID-19 vaccine shot Other News 00:44
All news