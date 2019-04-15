Azerbaijani oil prices for April 8-12

15 April 2019 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $73.52 per barrel on April 8-12, or $2.28 more than the previous week,Trend reports April 15.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $74.13 per barrel, while the lowest price was $72.74 per barrel during the period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO) was $70.4 per barrel, which is $1.56 more than during the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $70.68 per barrel and the lowest price was $69.87 per barrel on April 8-12.

Average price of Brent Dated was $71.27 per barrel on April 8-12 or $1.7 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $71.59 per barrel and the lowest price was $70.82 during the period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 14:01
IEA: Higher oil prices may put downward pressure under demand growth
Oil&Gas 11:48
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 12 April 11:07
Azerbaijani oil prices increase
Oil&Gas 11 April 11:30
What will dictate OPEC decision regarding oil cuts?
Oil&Gas 10 April 12:20
EIA revises up forecasts for Brent price
Oil&Gas 10 April 10:33
Latest
Iran’s NIOC welcomes interest shown by companies regarding oilfields
Business 15:47
Azerbaijan's large canned products manufacturer to resume operations
Economy 15:45
EDB: Kazakhstan's GDP growth to be around 3.4% in 2020
Economy 15:23
UN, EU launching new project in Azerbaijan
Society 15:20
Turkmenistan to hold state inspection of constructed industrial facilities
Economy 15:15
Beer production to increase in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Economy 15:14
Ticket sales for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix increasingly growing (VIDEO)
Society 15:09
Azerbaijan's big tea manufacturer to resume its activities
Economy 14:55
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank lower than supply
Finance 14:50