Additional gas volumes in Black Sea to become available in coming years - Romanian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Additional gas volumes discovered in the Black Sea will become available in 2026-2027, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Ministerial Meeting of the first Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"Romania is currently a significant producer of hydrocarbons in Europe, a role that we intend to enhance with the gas reserves already discovered in the Black Sea. Moreover, additional substantial volumes will become available in 2026-2027," he said.

As the president noted, thus, Romania will be able to contribute further to the energy security and resilience in Europe.

"Natural gas remains a critical complementary element in supporting the decarbonization process. Within the European Union, Romania has been actively advocating for the inclusion of natural gas and nuclear energy in the green taxonomy, as essential technologies in the transition process to a carbon-free economy. Thus, we see a predictable and long-term use of natural gas in the European Union’s economy," Iohannis pointed out.