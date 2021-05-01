Iranian currency rates for May 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to April 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,542 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 1 Iranian rial on April 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,115 58,459 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,028 46,044 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,972 5,023 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,060 5,107 1 Danish krone DKK 6,797 6,834 1 Indian rupee INR 568 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,477 139,436 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,284 27,257 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,416 38,605 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,410 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,161 33,996 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,111 30,420 1 South African rand ZAR 2,899 2,943 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,075 5,109 1 Russian ruble RUB 559 563 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,408 32,629 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,583 31,691 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,550 49,575 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,127 2,155 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 27 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,312 35,079 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,382 9,384 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,488 6,483 100 Thai baths THB 134,759 133,845 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,257 10,238 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,650 37,750 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,542 50,827 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,766 9,789 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,175 12,170 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,908 2,896 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 539 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,351 16,413 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,177 86,652 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,689 3,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,018

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,595 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,624 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,610 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,216 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 231,000-234,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 278,000-281,000 rials.