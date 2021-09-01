Georgia intensifies efforts to develop digital economy - European Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.01

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is working to strengthen its efforts in the area of digital economy, to promote economic and business opportunities, strengthen digital competences and develop e-trade, the press office of the European Commission told Trend.

"The new broadband development strategy will inter alia seek to narrow the digital divide between rural and urban areas," said the source.

According to the source, the promotion of ICT and development of telecommunications infrastructure throughout the country are priorities under the Georgia socio-economic development strategy.

"Georgia continues to approximate its public procurement legislation to the EU acquis. Amendments have been prepared to establish an independent and impartial Dispute Resolution Council, to which all legal and physical persons will be entitled to appeal in connection with tendering procedures," said the commission.

"The amendments are expected to grant sufficient powers to the Review Body to assess direct procurement," the source noted.

