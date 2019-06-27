Azerbaijan must have mechanism to control work of travel agencies

27 June 2019 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The cancellation of licenses for the implementation of tourism activities in Azerbaijan caused a revival in this area, but there were also abuses, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

He said that there was once again the necessity to create a mechanism to control the work of travel agencies. Saying that for this, the agency is working to create a state registry, Naghiyev added that in preparing this mechanism, the interests of travel companies will be taken into account, and effective mechanisms regulated by law will be prepared.

"We support an environment of healthy competition, public initiatives, and we believe that public control and joint activities are important for the market," said Naghiyev.

He added that one of the main goals is also the training of specialized professional personnel.

"Everyone should be interested in increasing the level of services provided to tourists. Tourism is a sphere of complex services and its development depends on the level and quality of services," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tourism revenues in Georgia increase
Tourism 12:21
Georgian minister talks co-op with Kazakhstan's Air Astana president
Tourism 10:18
TBC Bank in Georgia talks on tourist inflow
Tourism 09:16
Montenegro eyes to develop co-op with Azerbaijan in tourism sector
Business 25 June 16:55
“Bank of Georgia” to allocate 1M investments for tourism development
Tourism 25 June 14:45
Georgia's alternative plan to lure Russian tourists includes Baku
Tourism 25 June 12:33
Latest
Facebook remains most popular social network in Azerbaijan
ICT 12:45
New highway to be built in Turkey's east
Economy 12:44
Fitch Ratings talks OPEC production cuts
Oil&Gas 12:43
Singapore to invest $30 million in 5G tests ahead of 2020 rollout
Other News 12:43
Number of Turkmen companies increases in Turkey
Economy 12:42
Number of registered IT companies grows in Turkey
ICT 12:24
Russia - main consumer of Uzbek textiles
Economy 12:24
Tourism revenues in Georgia increase
Tourism 12:21
China opposes U.S. abuse of export control, urges cooperation
Other News 12:16