New private Turkish educational institutions to be built in Kyrgyzstan

An agreement was signed in Turkey, which gives a start to the construction of new educational institutions in the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said that within the framework of the working visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev to the Republic of Turkey, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan c and the Turkish Maarif Foundation on the opening and functioning of private educational institutions in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Maarif Foundation is a Turkish association that can manage educational and cultural centers and educational institutions - from kindergartens to universities. Today education through the Maarif Foundation is provided in more than 40 countries around the world.

The document was signed as part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Turkish Maarif Foundation, signed on Sept.1, 2018 in Bishkek.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the agreement gives a start to the construction of new educational institutions in the country, opens access to high-quality preschool, school, secondary and higher education, a direction to increase the competitiveness of educational services in Kyrgyzstan.

The signing of the agreement will contribute to teaching progressive Kyrgyz youth the ideas of Turkic brotherhood and unity, which in turn will be another constructive step in strengthening the Kyrgyz-Turkish strategic cooperation.