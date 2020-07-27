Quarantine in Uzbekistan prolonged till 15 August

By the decision of the Special Republican Commission to Combat Coronavirus, quarantine restrictions in Uzbekistan, in effect until 1 August, have been extended until 15 August, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The tightening of quarantine restrictions since 10 July has shown a positive result. Self-isolation, social distance, the use of protective equipment, and hand washing with soap are key factors in breaking the chain of transmission of the virus.

Taking into account the recommendations of leading domestic and foreign scientists and specialists, it was decided to extend the quarantine until 15 August.

For citizens, restrictions remain:

For weddings, ceremonies and other events.

Strict social distance (no more than three people in public places).

The use of masks and personal protective equipment is required.

Given the strong impact of the virus on the elderly and patients with diabetes, heart and other diseases, citizens over 65 must strictly observe self-isolation.

Existing restrictions on the operation of catering facilities, kindergartens, clothing markets, beauty salons and other previously imposed restrictions are being extended. The restriction on interregional transportation is extended, with the exception of departures from Tashkent to the Tashkent region and back.

On 31 July, 1-2 August and 8-9 August, the movement of vehicles, including taxis, will be completely stopped. Except for medical emergencies and procedures, and vehicles with stickers and exemptions. It is recommended not to leave homes on these days.