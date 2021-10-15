Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Some 233,293 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Uzbekistan on Oct. 14, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The first dose of the vaccine was received by 94,770 citizens, the second one by 71,767 citizens, and the third one by 66,756 citizens.

Among the regions, residents of the Surkhandarya region received the most vaccines - 29,484 doses. This is followed by Tashkent (27,789 doses) and Namangan (26,156 doses) regions.

Totally, up until now, 23,416,745 million citizens have been vaccinated, 12,595,716 of whom received the first dose of the vaccines 7,385,311 people - the second dose, and 3,435,718 people - the third dose.

Of the total number of vaccinated, most of all are in the Fergana (2,523,476 doses), Andijan (2,457,358 doses), and Namangan (2,451,148 doses) regions.

