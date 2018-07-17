Iranian pilot arrested after revealing safety lapses

17 July 2018 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17‎

Trend:‎

A pilot who recently made revelations about gross safety violations by Iranian airlines was arrested on Sunday, July 15 in Tehran for a few hours.

Amin Amir Sadeghi published a video on his Instagram page showing himself handcuffed by the police saying with a smirk that it was shameful that he had been arrested because he made revelations to save people’s lives, Iran’s ILNA news agency reported.

Five days earlier, Sadeghi appeared on a popular TV show on channel 3 of Iranian state TV and revealed that Iranian airlines put pressure on the pilots to fly planes with technical flaws.

The airline, he has been working for, forced his colleagues to fly a Boeing 737 with a defective break for three weeks.

“The technical staff write in the documents that the airplane has been repaired, but, this has not happened in reality because the spare parts were missing,” Captain Sadeghi said in his interview.

One of his colleagues, an experienced pilot with more than 13,000 flight hours had been fired for protesting similar cheating by the airline, Sadeghi added.

He did not reveal the name of the airline he was working for, but Iranian media reported later that he was working for Sepehran Airline, a small company with five planes founded in 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran calls for IATA support in face of new US sanctions
Business 6 June 19:14
Don’t buy Russia’s Sukhoi aircraft, Iranian MP warns
Business 5 June 09:19
Don’t buy Russia’s Sukhoi aircraft, Iranian MP warns
Business 3 June 15:19
Tehran airports to temporarily suspend flights on June 4
Society 3 June 13:21
Iran’s aviation industry worse than Afghanistan, Iraq – Official
Business 3 June 11:02
Iran to take delivery of ATR planes soon
Business 24 May 13:32
Latest
Headquarters of North-South transport corridor may be moved to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:30
IEA: Global energy investments fall for third consecutive year
Oil&Gas 14:17
UN announces EOI request in Iran on HIV/AIDS related programs
Tenders 13:55
Uzbek, Tajik PMs talks over presidents' upcoming meeting
Uzbekistan 13:54
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy equipments made by Renhe
Tenders 13:51
Azerbaijan becomes favorite destination for tourists from Persian Gulf
Tourism 13:50
Georgia Railway adds routes to Batumi in summer
Georgia 13:47
EU to allocate funds to support co-op with Iran
Business 13:34
Tuition fees reduced in Zagatala branch of UNEC
Society 13:34