Georgia to receive half million rapid COVID-19 tests
The head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, says Georgia will receive half a million rapid coronavirus tests today, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
“We have up to 400,000 PCR tests and up to 45,000 rapid tests in reserve. Half a million rapid coronavirus tests are due to arrive in the country at 22:00 tonight. As you know, the transition to rapid diagnosis is developing around the world,” noted Gamkrelidze.
Latest
Azerbaijani defense minister, commander of Russian peacekeeping forces discuss peacekeeping mission details
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes activities of Joint Center to contribute to increasing effectiveness of control over ceasefire
Azerbaijan names gymnasts to participate in European Championship in Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics
Transporting gas from a new source to Europe via Southern Gas Corridor is already reality – minister
Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh war will also ensure security of our regional and global energy projects, says minister (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on 25th anniversary of Azerbaijani Constitution (PHOTO)
Turkey to take part in monitoring and observing compliance with agreements on Karabakh conflict - Turkish MoD