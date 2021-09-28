Georgia reports 2,185 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,185 new cases of coronavirus, 2,010 recoveries and 40 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 19,538 remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia. Some 31,216 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 19,877 of the 31,216 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 11,339 were PCR tests.

The new 2,185 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 584 cases

Adjara - 121 cases

Imereti - 392 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 153 cases

Shida Kartli - 148 cases

Guria - 46 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 215 cases

Kakheti - 413 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 61 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 29 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 23 cases.

The country has had 609,340 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

---

