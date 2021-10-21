17 killed in car crash in Egypt

At least 17 people were killed as a truck collided with a passenger microbus near the Egyptian capital Cairo, Egypt's state-run Al-Ahram news website reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident took place on a ring road on the outskirts of Cairo towards 6th of October city, where security and traffic officers immediately hurried to the scene, according to the report.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network and built new roads and bridges.