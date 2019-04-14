Israeli delegation cancels visit to Bahrain on security concerns: statement

14 April 2019 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

An Israeli delegation of businessmen and government officials planning to take part in a business conference in Bahrain has canceled its visit on security concerns, a statement from the organizers said on Sunday, Trend reported citing Reuters.

The group had been planning to attend a congress organized by the Global Entrepreneurship Network from April 15.

“While we advised the Israeli delegation they would be welcome, they decided this morning not to come due to security concerns and a wish not to cause disruption for the other 180 nations participating,” the organization’s president Jonathan Ortmans said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The cancellation came after the kingdom’s parliament issued a statement rejecting the visit, and some protests against it in the streets of the capital Manama.

