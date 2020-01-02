Israeli PM Netanyahu says he'll seek parliamentary immunity

2 January 2020 00:45 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in the three corruption cases he faces, a move that could postpone criminal proceedings against him for months, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"In order to continue to lead Israel to great achievements, I intend to approach the speaker of the Knesset in accordance with chapter 4C of the law, in order to fulfil my right, my duty and my mission to continue to serve you for the future of Israel", he said.

Netanyahu said he intends to lead Israel "for many more years" and lashed out at his political rivals as he began speaking about whether he would request immunity from criminal charges.

The prime minister claimed that the legislation concerning immunity is intended to prevent the "manufacturing of cases" against public officials, which he insists is happening to him.

He also emphasised that parliamentary immunity would only apply as long as he is a legislator and that it would not indefinitely shield him from criminal charges.

In the meantime, Avigdor Lieberman, the leader of the Israeli secular nationalist party Yisrael Beiteinu and a former defence minister, stated that his party would oppose a request from Netanyahu for parliamentary immunity from corruption charges.

"Now it is clear beyond doubt. The only thing that is interesting to Netanyahu is immunity", Lieberman said on Facebook.

