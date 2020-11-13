Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland reported eight new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,662, the National Health Commission said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Shanghai, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Henan, Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu, the commission said in its daily report.
Among all the imported cases, 3,308 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 354 remained hospitalized, the commission said.
No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.
