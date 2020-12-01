S.Korea reports 451 more COVID-19 cases, 34,652 in total

South Korea reported 451 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 34,652, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload stayed below 500 for three straight days, but it grew in triple digits for 24 days running due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 153 were Seoul residents and 86 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-one were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,581.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 526. The total fatality rate stood at 1.52 percent.

A total of 260 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 27,885. The total recovery rate was 80.47 percent.